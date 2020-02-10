FY2021 Earnings Forecast for GoPro Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for GoPro in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GPRO. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.45.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.03 on Monday. GoPro has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $616.79 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.29.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $28,725.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,447.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $65,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 120,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,250 shares of company stock valued at $105,090. 22.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,517,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoPro by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 776,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after buying an additional 383,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 185,084 shares during the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

