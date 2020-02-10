FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) Increased by Analyst

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$90.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.45 million.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday.

CGY stock opened at C$45.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $361.57 million and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.51. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$29.14 and a 52 week high of C$46.86.

In other Calian Group news, Director Richard Allan Vickers sold 5,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.78, for a total value of C$193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,985 shares in the company, valued at C$193,318.30. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 5,700 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.80, for a total transaction of C$221,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$789,269.60. Insiders sold 19,634 shares of company stock valued at $761,168 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

