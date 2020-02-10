FY2021 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings Inc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 9.09%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.