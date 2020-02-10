FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp Cut by G.Research (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at G.Research reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for FMC in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.35. G.Research also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.18.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Monday. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in FMC by 130.8% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

