FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) Increased by Analyst

Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heroux Devtek in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Desjardins also issued estimates for Heroux Devtek’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

HRX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Heroux Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.08.

HRX stock opened at C$21.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.88, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.33 million and a P/E ratio of 22.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.31. Heroux Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$13.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.64.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$145.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.50 million.

About Heroux Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.