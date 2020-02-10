FY2021 EPS Estimates for Match Group Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $547.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 276.03%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $77.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Match Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $95.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

