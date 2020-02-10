FY2021 EPS Estimates for NEXT/ADR Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NXGPY)

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NEXT/ADR in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NEXT/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $45.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. NEXT/ADR has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from NEXT/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. NEXT/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.18%.

NEXT/ADR Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

