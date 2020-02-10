G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $43.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after purchasing an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after acquiring an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,338 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 687,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after acquiring an additional 27,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 27.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 629,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

