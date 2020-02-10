GameCredits Market Cap Achieves $3.38 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $400,707.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00749592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007461 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000308 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Livecoin, YoBit, Bittrex, BitBay, Crex24, Coinrail, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

