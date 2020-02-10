GAPS Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.49 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $69.05 million and $1.49 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAPS token can now be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00070489 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000750 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00083318 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,831.07 or 1.00335672 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000646 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001239 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

