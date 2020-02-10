Gardner Denver (GDI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 17th. Analysts expect Gardner Denver to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.48. Gardner Denver has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDI. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other Gardner Denver news, insider transactions occurred. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

