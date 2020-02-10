Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Sells $964,473.24 in Stock

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE IT traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $149.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,442. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161,750 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,328,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $821,197,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $552,699,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

