Gas (GAS) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gas token can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00016015 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bitinka, Kucoin and Cobinhood. Gas has a market capitalization of $15.98 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Poloniex, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

