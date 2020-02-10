General Attention Currency (XAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.85 Million

General Attention Currency (CURRENCY:XAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. General Attention Currency has a market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $2,317.00 worth of General Attention Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, General Attention Currency has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One General Attention Currency token can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00024218 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

General Attention Currency Profile

General Attention Currency’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for General Attention Currency is medium.com/@amark_io. The official website for General Attention Currency is amark.io. The Reddit community for General Attention Currency is /r/amark. General Attention Currency’s official Twitter account is @amark_io.

Buying and Selling General Attention Currency

General Attention Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, STEX, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as General Attention Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade General Attention Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy General Attention Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

