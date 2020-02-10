General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 510,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $90,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.90.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,353. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.40.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

