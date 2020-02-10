General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,998,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 606,167 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of General Electric worth $278,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 351,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,865 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 57,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in General Electric by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 33,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.91. 33,354,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,944,756. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $112.53 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.13%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

