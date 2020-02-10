General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Increased by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in General Electric by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $13.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

