General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

General Motors stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,350,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,034,000 after purchasing an additional 454,441 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,130,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,395 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,550,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,941,000 after purchasing an additional 251,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

