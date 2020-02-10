GenesisX Reaches Market Cap of $47,201.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $47,201.00 and approximately $133.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GenesisX has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,794,023 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

