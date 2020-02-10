Geneva Partners LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Geneva Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,950. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $145.72. The company has a market capitalization of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.