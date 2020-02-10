Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMAB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

GMAB stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 18.72 and a current ratio of 18.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

