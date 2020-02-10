Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Cowen from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s current price.

G has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. Genpact has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $193,298.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Humphrey sold 12,916,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $514,961,079.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,742.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4,455.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 195.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

