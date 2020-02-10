GET Protocol (GET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $71,187.00

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003950 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, DDEX and IDEX. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $71,187.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.05740859 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00055245 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024177 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00120541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

