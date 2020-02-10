Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells $340,900.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.99. 24,318,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,810,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $71.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.