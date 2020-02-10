Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 117.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

GILD traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.63. 831,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,906,674. The stock has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.