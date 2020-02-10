GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price objective (up from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,874.20 ($24.65).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 17.40 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,717.60 ($22.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,297,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,800.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 803 shares of company stock worth $1,873,520.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

