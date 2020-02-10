GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,864.08 ($24.52).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSK. HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 803 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,520.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,724.69. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.32%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 1.01%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

