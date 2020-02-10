Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 3,937 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $285,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $16,453.29.

GBT stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. The stock had a trading volume of 380,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,343,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,482,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,792,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,314,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

