Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer Sells 625 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $285,038.80.

On Monday, February 3rd, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 3,845 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $245,118.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 781 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $55,568.15.

On Monday, December 9th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 937 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $73,554.50.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 11,593 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $778,933.67.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 6,562 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $360,910.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 329 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $16,453.29.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.53. 380,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.79. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GBT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 45,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

