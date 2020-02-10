Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

GMRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.