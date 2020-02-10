Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 1.31% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $15.14. 622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,175. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $553.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Several research firms have weighed in on GMRE. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

