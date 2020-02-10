Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stock analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s current price.

GNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 98.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.40). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $77.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,360,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,137,000 after buying an additional 280,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 252,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $4,145,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $3,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,069,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

