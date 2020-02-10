Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,863 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPN. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.23.

GPN stock opened at $200.79 on Monday. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

