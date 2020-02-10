Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $222.00 at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.91.

NYSE GPN traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $203.24. 232,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,114. Global Payments has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $328,062 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Global Payments by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

