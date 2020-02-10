GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $141,810.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $141,810.00 and $3,111.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,889.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.01 or 0.02260650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.34 or 0.04615432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00755796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00865614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00119704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00707602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,893,879 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.