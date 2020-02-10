Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Sells $3,802,661.76 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,381.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. 6,515,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. Glu Mobile Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $660,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 322,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

