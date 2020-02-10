Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Glu Mobile in a research note issued on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Glu Mobile’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $7.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Glu Mobile by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 68,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $444,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,924.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $584,850. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

