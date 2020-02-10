Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Godaddy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

GDDY stock opened at $69.15 on Monday. Godaddy has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $82.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $68,801.04. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226 in the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

