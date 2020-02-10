GoldBlocks (GB) Price Up 3.6% This Week

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. GoldBlocks has a market capitalization of $41,012.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldBlocks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. During the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.97 or 0.01280303 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00020800 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000921 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks (CRYPTO:GB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. The official website for GoldBlocks is goldblocks.eu. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldBlocks

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldBlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

