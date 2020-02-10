GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $216,061.00 and $7,861.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003610 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,083,351 tokens. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.