Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Tradition Asset Management LLC

Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $237.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,819. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.89.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

