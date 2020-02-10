Golem (GNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5.47 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, BigONE, Cryptopia and Livecoin. Golem has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $5.47 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Vebitcoin, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Iquant, Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, BigONE, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Coinbe, Upbit, Koinex, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, ABCC, GOPAX, Braziliex, HitBTC, OKEx, OOOBTC, Bittrex, Mercatox, Liqui, Tux Exchange, DragonEX, Bitbns, YoBit, Zebpay, BitBay and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

