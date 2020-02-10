Graft Trading Up 47.5% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Graft has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. Graft has a total market cap of $288,477.00 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.41 or 0.00852504 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001905 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001992 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.