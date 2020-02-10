Gran Tierra Energy Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report issued on Friday, February 7th. Cormark analyst G. Ursu forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

GTE stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

In other news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 904,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $922,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,022,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,642,833.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 122,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Insiders bought a total of 1,653,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,293 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

