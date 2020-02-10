Graphcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00026943 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00200329 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00037576 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000137 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000568 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

