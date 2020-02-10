Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Green Plains Partners reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains Partners.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 295,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPP opened at $14.20 on Monday. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.38%. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.50%.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

