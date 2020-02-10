GreenMed Trading Down 55.9% Over Last Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the U.S. dollar. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GreenMed alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.86 or 0.03566945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00257695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00136975 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002647 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed’s genesis date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenMed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.