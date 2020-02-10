Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $46.37 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and $44.17 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00014013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, BitForex, LBank and Coinall.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000587 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000872 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 263.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 33,670,620 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, LBank, KuCoin, BitForex, Coinall, Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

