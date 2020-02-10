Guinness Asset Management Ltd Has $37.83 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 4.6% of Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.08 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $96.70 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.35 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

