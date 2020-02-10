Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.0% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,479.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,416.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

